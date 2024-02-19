DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Two works-in-progress stand-up shows from rising stars

The Sekforde
Mon, 19 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50
About

Two works-in-progress stand-up shows from rising stars

Pierre Novellie - work-in-progress

Pierre Novellie is one of the best up-and-coming comedians in the UK. You may have seen him on The Mash Report (BBC2) and Stand Up Central (Comedy Central).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Strip Light.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Kealy, Pierre Novellie

Venue

The Sekforde

34 Sekforde Street, London, England EC1R 0HA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

