DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raphael Roginski + Joseba Irazoki

Dabadaba
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Raphael Roginski – guitarist, composer and performer, improviser, cultural animator and researcher of musical folklore. Trained in jazz and classical music, he expanded his education to include musicology and ethnomusicology. The mix of these two paths is...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raphael Rogiński, Joseba Irazoki

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.