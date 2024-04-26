DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Beatles Dub Club

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The special DJ set showcasing The Fab Four like you’ve never heard before!

DJ Chris Arnold takes you on a magical mystery tour of his collection of covers, remixes and tracks that sampled arguably the greatest band that ever existed – The Beatles.

Expect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beatles Dub Club

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

