Dead Slow Hoot - The Moistest Beak

Dead Slow Hoot (Single Launch Party)

Dorothy Pax
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dead Slow Hoot - The Moistest Beak
About

Dead Slow Hoot release brand new single “Take it Or Leave It”and are having respective release parties in Sheffield and London.

Dead Slow Hoot are both polished and passionate.

— Gigwise

Dead Slow Hoot started life as the accompanying band to a Sheffiel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore (Label).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Slow Hoot

Venue

Dorothy Pax

Arch 17, Wharf Street, Sheffield, S2 5SY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

