Victor Herrero

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sabato 3 febbraio, dalla Spagna, Victor Herrero.

L'artista di Toledo venne introdotto alla musica durante la sua infanzia nel monastero El Valle de Los Caidos, che Franco fece erigere a ovest di Madrid. Lì imparò a cantare il canto gregoriano e mozarabico...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Victor Herrero

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.