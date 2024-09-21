Top track

Marika Hackman

Club Congress
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$26.27

About

Saturday September 21st

7pm

Advance $20 | Day of Show $25

---MARIKA HACKMAN---Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for her emotionally honest and personal lyrics, Marika Hackman first made a name for herself with a spare, acoustic-oriented approa...

16+
Presented by Best Life Presents
Lineup

Marika Hackman

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

