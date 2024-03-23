DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening with Chaz Shepherd: It's Time, It's Soul, It's Chaz

The Sun Rose
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $30.39
About Chaz Shepherd

Maybe by chance, you've heard Steve Harvey Playing his debut Album every morning on his show for over a year. Or maybe you've watched him over the years on the screen playing Steve Harvey's son on "Me and The Boys", Stevie, aka Jada's brother in the classi

Event information

FINALLY! One of our favorite guest performers at our popular Sunset Jazz series is hosting his own evening and album release! It's Time, It's Soul, It's Chaz. From Classic Television to Classic Film, Broadway, The Apollo & Carnegie Hall...Live at The Sun R

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chaz Shepherd

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
125 capacity

