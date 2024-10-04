DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop Will Eat Itself

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed in 1986 in Stourbridge in the West Midlands of England with members from Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country & Initially known as a grebo act, they changed style to incorporate sample-driven indie and industrial rock. The band describes their...

Presented by Mute Elephant Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gary Clail / On-U Sound System

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

