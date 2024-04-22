Top track

Molly Lewis

Molly Lewis

La Boule Noire
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.83

About

Considérez ceci comme votre invitation au Café Molly, un bar lounge comme on n'en fait plus. Les lumières sont basses, les martinis sont bien frais, les banquettes recouvertes de velours et la salle est prête à accueillir le talent électrisant de la siffle...

Les mineur·e·s doivent être accompagné·e·s d'un·e adulte responsable.
Vedettes & La Boule Noire
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Molly Lewis

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

