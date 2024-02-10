DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

T.S. 1989: A 10 Year Anniversary Dance Party

The Sunset Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyAustin
$16.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Can you believe that it's been 10 years since 1989 was released? It just goes to show that Swifties never go out of style! On Saturday February 10th, we're celebrating the 10 year anniversary of this iconic album with the party in your wildest dreams! DJ J...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by UP Dance Party Co.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Sunset Room

310 East 3rd Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.