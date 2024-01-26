Top track

Take It Easy 14 Years DAY1 — TSHA + Bugsy + DJLMP

Tunnel Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LINE-UP

TSHA

Bugsy

DJLMP

CLUB POLICY TAKE IT EASY

— Age restriction: 21+

— Wardrobe is mandatory

— No photos/videos inside

— You are part of a community: be polite, always

— If you see something or feel uncomfortable for any situation, tell the st...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

