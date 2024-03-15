DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

(Workshop) Rédaction de charte de valeurs et bonne conduite

La Place
Fri, 15 Mar, 3:00 pm
WorkshopParis
Elaborer une charte, que ce soit pour le public, ses partenaires, ses artistes, ses prestataires et/ou ses salarié·e·s permet aux structures d’engager ces dernier·e·s à travers des règles de bonne conduite pour tout à chacun mais également réaffirmer ses v...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open2:45 pm

