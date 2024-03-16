Top track

Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Call Me Maybe - 2010s Party (Huddersfield)

The Parish
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
Got a code?

About

Join us as we say our farewells to the decade that came right at us like a Wrecking Ball! The decade that broke the internet, the years that brought you Netflix and Chill, Snapchat Filters, Instagram and more importantly amazing music!

If you kept up with...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Parish

28 Kirkgate, Huddersfield HD1 1QQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.