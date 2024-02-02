Top track

Makèz - Downstream

Qùn: Dance, Here, Now

Spazio Diaz
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€16

About

Dance, Here, Now. Our second instance in Milan is finally here. Bring your friends.

Lineup:

Art Dealer

​Lorenzo Piccoli

​Peraz

​[House, Tech House, Techno]

More info on our IG: instagram.com/qun_events

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Venue

Spazio Diaz

Piazza Armando Diaz 5, 20123 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

