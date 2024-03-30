Top track

You Should Save Me Soon

Mila Dietrich + guest

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Top track

About

soirée électro - techno debout / salle noire / à partir de 20h / pas de vestiaire

Inspirés par son background à la batterie dans divers groupes de rock et métal, les tracks de Mila Dietrich nous plongent dans des trips visuels, infusés de références aux c...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mila Dietrich

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

