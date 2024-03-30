DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
soirée électro - techno debout / salle noire / à partir de 20h / pas de vestiaire
Inspirés par son background à la batterie dans divers groupes de rock et métal, les tracks de Mila Dietrich nous plongent dans des trips visuels, infusés de références aux c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.