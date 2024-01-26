DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We welcome some new and exciting DJs to the Centre Point booth on Friday, January 26th to kick off our Ones To Watch series!
All tickets are priced at just 99c!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
