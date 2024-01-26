DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

99c Party

Centre Point
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€2.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We welcome some new and exciting DJs to the Centre Point booth on Friday, January 26th to kick off our Ones To Watch series!

All tickets are priced at just 99c!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

