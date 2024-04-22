DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
* La entrada incluye un softdrink. (Vino, cerveza o refresco)
La banda ROCK ACTITUD, rinde tributo a Loquillo. Un grande del rock aún en activo.
Un poco de historia.......Rock Actitud se formó a mediados del 2018 y lo componen un equipo de 6 músicos sob...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.