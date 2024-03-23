Top track

Black Coffee Miami

Factory Town
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This ticket allows access to all stages at Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Infinity Room VIP area ONLY.

Global Dance superstar returns to Factory Town for his most massive show yet! Lineup of amazing DJs TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Coffee

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

