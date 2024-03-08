DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRASHMILANO + Sempre Peggio & Back From The Grave

sPAZIO211
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TRASH MILANO PARTY + SEMPRE PEGGIO & BACK FROM THE GRAVE !!!

Serata all'insegna del Punk Hardcore e della musica da ballo per Motorcity Produzioni.

TRASHMILANO è una crew composta da 5 djs ed un mc che lavora utilizzando solamente vinili. Il loro reperto...

18+
sPAZIO211, Motorcity Produzioni

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

