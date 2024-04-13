Top track

Durante - Hot Night (feat. HANA)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Durante + Wassu

The Music Yard
Sat, 13 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Durante - Hot Night (feat. HANA)
Got a code?

About

Join us on Saturday, April 13th as we have partnered with @Anjunadeep to welcome back Durante's "Enter Album Tour" with support from Wassu (All Day I Dream / Anjunadeep) and local opener PICO!

Durante is a multifaceted artist born in Florence, Italy. Prod...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wassu, Durante

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Live Music

- Doors: 6 pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.