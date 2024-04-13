DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Saturday, April 13th as we have partnered with @Anjunadeep to welcome back Durante's "Enter Album Tour" with support from Wassu (All Day I Dream / Anjunadeep) and local opener PICO!
Durante is a multifaceted artist born in Florence, Italy. Prod...
- 21+
- Live Music
- Doors: 6 pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.