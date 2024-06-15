DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Lindsay pres: Supershapes v1 ft Anna B Savage

Whereelse?
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mike Lindsay, the Mercury Prize-winning producer and mixing engineer (who’s also the co-founder of UK acid folktronica band Tunng, and one half of electronic alt-psych duo LUMP, with Laura Marling), presents Supershapes Volume 1, an album that explores and...

an all ages event
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Mike Lindsay, Anna B Savage, adam betts and 2 more

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

