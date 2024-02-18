DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manchester Jazz Collective

The Yard
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £9
About

Formed almost 10 years ago as a regular workshop & performance of Manchester's creative music scene to trial new compositions for large ensemble, the Manchester Jazz Collective returns with a monthly residency at The Yard after a 5-year-long h...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by NQ Jazz.
Lineup

Manchester Jazz Collective

Venue

The Yard

11 Bent St, Cheetham Hill, Manchester M8, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

