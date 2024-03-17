DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sara Barron: work in progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 17 Mar, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Host of the cult-hit podcast, They Like to Watch, Sara Barron (Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You; House of Games) unpacks her passion for eavesdropping, a hatred of the countryside, Gary Barlow, nudists, and one awful thing that she did to her mom.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sara Barron

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.