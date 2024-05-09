Top track

Combust - The Big Game

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPY w/ Combust, Destiny Bond, Gasket and Out Sick!

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Combust - The Big Game
Got a code?

About SPY

SPY is a five-piece hardcore punk band from the San Francisco Bay Area. Their chimeric tracks shift in an instant from rock and roll riffs to injure-somebody hardcore and back again, all over a distorted, dystopian backdrop. Nowhere is this more clear than Read more

Event information

SPY

w/ Combust, Destiny Bond, Gasket and Out Sick!

Thursday, May 9th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Gasket, Destiny Bond, Combust and 1 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.