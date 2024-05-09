DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPY is a five-piece hardcore punk band from the San Francisco Bay Area. Their chimeric tracks shift in an instant from rock and roll riffs to injure-somebody hardcore and back again, all over a distorted, dystopian backdrop. Nowhere is this more clear than
Read more
SPY
w/ Combust, Destiny Bond, Gasket and Out Sick!
Thursday, May 9th, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.