Dj Gruff + Alice Pasquini Visuals a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Quello tra Alice Pasquini e Dj Gruff, è un sodalizio artistico che ha visto una delle sue massime espressioni con il "videospettacolo-murale-animazione" realizzato dalla street artist in collaborazione con Rocco Venanzi e il leggendario produttore e mc hip...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

DJ Gruff

Venue

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

