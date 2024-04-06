DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAKALAO: Dj Marta, Gaskón

El Sótano
Sat, 6 Apr, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El SÓTANO CLUB celebra su aniversario todo el mes de Abril a lo grande, para la noche de Bakalao ya un clásico como el mismo nombre lo representa, tenemos, nada menos que a Dj Marta.

Dj Marta comenzó su carrera en 1994. Es conocida por haber sido parte la...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

