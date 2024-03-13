DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Amy Vix, is a soft-rock, Americana artist with a passion for songwriting and guitar with influences such as KT Tunstall and John Mayer. Amy incorporates these and other influences into her music, creating a unique transatlantic sound, Amy performs guitar-b...
