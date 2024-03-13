DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amy Vix with Josie Beth live at Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Amy Vix, is a soft-rock, Americana artist with a passion for songwriting and guitar with influences such as KT Tunstall and John Mayer. Amy incorporates these and other influences into her music, creating a unique transatlantic sound, Amy performs guitar-b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josie Beth

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

