DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Valentine's Break

Concorde Atlantique
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le Student Break vous donne RDV le Samedi 10 Février au Concorde Atlantique pour une soirée remplie d’AMOUR !

AU PROGRAMME

BRACELETS PARTENAIRES : trouve la personne qui a le même numéro que toi et tente de gagner des LOTS

Distribution gratuite de MEETC...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Student Break.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.