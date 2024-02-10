DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doowy + Tessæ

Les Trois Baudets
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOOWY

Inspiré par la city pop, disco japonais des années 70/80, Doowy nous offre un voyage musical où les sons organiques des batteries et percussions "à l'ancienne" se mêlent aux synthés analogues d'antan, le tout saupoudré d'influences électroniques act...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

TESSÆ

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.