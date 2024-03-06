Top track

home demo - Single

Briana Michelle, Sophiethehomie, Maiya Blaney, Isa Reyes

The Sultan Room
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.28

About

Dive into a captivating celebration of International Women's Day with an all-womxn showcase, spotlighting the rising stars of alternative indie music. Join us in supporting a cause close to our hearts – women's mental health – as every ticket purchase adds...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Isa Reyes, Maiya Blaney, SOPHIETHEHOMIE and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
250 capacity

