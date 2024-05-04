DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Star Wars: The Thirst Awakens

Union
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £32.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back at it, this time there is a disturbance in the force, we’re going a month without a party so to all rebels & padawin, we welcome you to Star Wars: The Thirst Awakens.  

Calling all kinky queers & allies to express & explore our damn fine se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Quench London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Union

66 Albert Embankment, Lambeth, London, SE1 7TP, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

