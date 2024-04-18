Top track

I Love You Like A Madman

The Wave Pictures

The Boileroom
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£19.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Inspired by the tongue-in-cheek confessionalism of , solo , and the scrappy D.I.Y. aesthetic of the C-86 school, the Wave Pictures began in 1998 in the tiny rural village of Wymeswold in northern Leicestershire, in Great Britain's East Midlands. Heavily in...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wave Pictures

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

