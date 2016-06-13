DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sónar Week

Fira Montjuïc (Sónar by Day) / Fira Gran Via (Sónar by Night)
13 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsBarcelona
From €365The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Durante la Sónar Week, Barcelona se convierte en el epicentro de la música electrónica a nivel global. Cada mes de junio, durante una semana, los nombres más relevantes de la industria electrónica y la cultura digital se citan en Sónar de Día, Sónar+D, Són...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Advanced Music y OFFSónar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fira Montjuïc (Sónar by Day) / Fira Gran Via (Sónar by Night)

Av. Joan Carles I, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.