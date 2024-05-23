DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Delights

The Boileroom
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“The finely-crafted next-gen indie of Manchester’s Delights transcends their city’s rich musical legacy.” - The Line of Best Fit

Signed to North West indie label Modern Sky, Delights continue to captivate listeners from all across the UK and beyond. Havin...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delights

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.