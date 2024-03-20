Top track

Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada - Balance

Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr, Nicolas Rada + More MMW

94th Aero Squadron
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
We open Miami Music Week with a bang! Let us transport you to a magical place and take you on journey. You do not want to miss this one!

NICK WARREN + RODRIGUEZ JR. + NICOLAS RADA + SIMON VUARAMBON + RUBEN KAREPETYAN + CONOSUR + JESSY NIMNI + DMEYER +...

This is an 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr., Nicolas Rada and 3 more

1395 NW 57th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

