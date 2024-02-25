DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Siren's Lair

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 25 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Presented by Ethereal Grl

Dive deeper into your innermost desires

This Pisces Season, allow the Neptune tides to sweep you into a night of pole dance, burlesque, and drag + Roxie's Birthday dance party <3

Prepare to be tempted and entranced by some of t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

