DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MARGUERITE: A Solo Show by Maggie Winters

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Directed by her Southside-Irish blood relatives, Bart and Liam Winters, Maggie Winters’ solo show MARGUERITE will explore her life, her laugh, and her love!

Throughout this hourlong journey, Maggie will tackle difficult subjects like depression and body i...

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.