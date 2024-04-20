DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drums, synths, guitar and bass...that's all the four musicians from Cats & Breakkies need to create danceable but also complex and atmospheric sound worlds that can be located between techno club, science fiction soundtrack, house and psychedelic Krautrock...
