Cats & Breakkies - Record Release Show

Bi Nuu
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.84
About

Drums, synths, guitar and bass...that's all the four musicians from Cats & Breakkies need to create danceable but also complex and atmospheric sound worlds that can be located between techno club, science fiction soundtrack, house and psychedelic Krautrock...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Neue Flutgraben Betriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co KG.
Lineup

Venue

Bi Nuu

10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

