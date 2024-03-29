DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pablo Fierro is a globally lauded Spanish DJ and music producer known for his distinctive blend of house music, jazz rhythm and soul searing sounds. Hailing from the Canary Islands, Fierro founded his own label, Vida Records, in 2006, building the imprint
Read more
AMLOU proudly presents the globally acclaimed Spanish DJ, Pablo Fierro, brings his electrifying blend of house music enriched with jazz rhythms and soul-stirring sounds to the city! 🎷💖 With a distinguished career marked by collaborations with icons like...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.