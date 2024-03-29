Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AMLOU presents Pablo Fierro.

Los Angeles
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix
Got a code?

About Pablo Fierro

Pablo Fierro is a globally lauded Spanish DJ and music producer known for his distinctive blend of house music, jazz rhythm and soul searing sounds. Hailing from the Canary Islands, Fierro founded his own label, Vida Records, in 2006, building the imprint Read more

Event information

AMLOU proudly presents the globally acclaimed Spanish DJ, Pablo Fierro, brings his electrifying blend of house music enriched with jazz rhythms and soul-stirring sounds to the city! 🎷💖 With a distinguished career marked by collaborations with icons like...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by AMLOU.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pablo Fierro

Venue

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.