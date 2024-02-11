DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Movida Club x Sivilizasyon Round 2

Café Movida
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 am
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rejoignez-nous pour la deuxième édition de cet after très attendue de Sivilizasyon Collectif !

Êtes-vous prêt à vous plonger dans une expérience électrisante, organisée dans le chic et vibrant Movida Club ?

Nous avons préparé pour vous une programmation...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sivilizasyon Collectif.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Café Movida

32 Av. Corentin Cariou, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.