Beach Fossils

CHALK
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BEACH FOSSILS

At Brighton CHALK

Monday 12 February 2024

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beach Fossils, Sunbrella

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

