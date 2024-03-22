DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fred Again vs. Disclosure Tribute Dance Night

The Flamingo House
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to immerse yourself in the music of Disclosure and Fred Again..

Presented by Club Blush.

This one-of-a-kind tribute night pays homage to two modern day pioneers of electronic music. Expect a seamless fusion of Disclosure's infectious house anth...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Club Blush
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.