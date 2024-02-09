DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dwight Smith w/ Lexi Weege & JJ Slater and Feeling Small

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An indie folk artist residing in Austin, TX, Dwight Smith developed his catalog of songs while roaming The Americas over the past decade--from Brooklyn to The Bay, from Anchorage to Cusco. His work has been called "haunting and delightful" (Terrascope), "w...

All Ages
Presented by Radio East
Dwight Smith

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

