Delight Jour 2 : Teenage Menopause x Maple Death

Petit Bain
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delight c’est le festival de Petit Bain qui place la curiosité et l’émergence au cœur de sa programmation. Durant trois jours Petit Bain fusionne ses deux passions que sont la musique et la gastronomie. Cette année, Petit Bain a tricoté une programmation a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Heimat, Elena Colombi, Blak Saagan and 1 more

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

