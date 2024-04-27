DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angry Young Band: Billy Joel Tribute, The Stranger

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Angry Young Band: The Billy Joel Tribute returns to Elkton Music Hall with a special show!

We're recreating "The Stranger" from start to finish, plus a second set of more smash hits, concert classic, and fan favorites.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating

This show will be primarily seated but we will leave room for some dancing as well!

What time dos the show start?

Doors open at 7pm
Music starts ay 8pm

