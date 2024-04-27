DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Angry Young Band: The Billy Joel Tribute returns to Elkton Music Hall with a special show!
We're recreating "The Stranger" from start to finish, plus a second set of more smash hits, concert classic, and fan favorites.
Released in 1977, "The Stranger" pu...
This show will be primarily seated but we will leave room for some dancing as well!
Doors open at 7pm
Music starts ay 8pm
