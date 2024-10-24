Top track

EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN (usuarios Santander)

SALA APOLO
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Einstürzende Neubauten

This influential and experimental German band have had a 40-year+ career, during which they’ve made instruments out of scrap metal and been bundled offstage during a show for starting a fire. Their music has run from industrial noise-rock to inventive and Read more

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primacities.
Einstürzende Neubauten

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

