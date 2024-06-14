Top track

UN PINGUINO EN MI ASCENSOR - El balneario

Un Pingüino en mi Ascensor (¡A la venta 2ª fecha!)

El Sol
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡SOLD OUT! Ya a la venta 2ª fecha, el jueves 13/6/2024: https://dice.fm/event/qd5dx-un-pingino-en-mi-ascensor-13th-jun-el-sol-madrid-tickets

____________________________________________________

Un...

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Un pingüino en mi ascensor

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

