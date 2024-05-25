DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BMX Bandits

229
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BMX Bandits are a Scottish 1960s-influenced guitar pop band who have been making music from 1986 to the present day. They have shared members with other Bellshill bands Teenage Fanclub and The Soup Dragons.

BMX Bandits were formed by songwriter and lead v...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Mute Elephant Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - through the canopy entrance on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.