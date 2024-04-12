Top track

The Snozzberries - Free

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Snozzberries + Alabaster

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 12 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47

About

Combining hi-energy psychedelia, progressive rock, and deep-fried funk, The Snozzberries deliver a powerhouse, genre-bending sonic journey.

The Snozzberries have played many festivals including Hulaween, Summer Camp Music Festival, Resonance, Sweetwater 4...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Snozzberries, Alabaster

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

