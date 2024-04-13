DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Mini-Festival London

Studio 338
Sat, 13 Apr, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LONDON! Cafe Mambo Ibiza return to the iconic Studio 338 on Saturday 13th April for a day & night mini-festival! Expect a massive line up, and festival production for what is set to be one of our BIGGEST shows of the year.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resonate Media.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open1:00 am

